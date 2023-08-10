Lincoln Center Sets Exciting Fall/Winter Season with US Premiere, New York Premieres & More

Discover the latest lineup of shows and events happening at Lincoln Center this fall and winter.
As Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts nears the close of Summer for the City, the organization has revealed its fall/winter season of programming.
Featuring the contemporary, the classical, and new collaborations, the season offers fresh interpretations, boundary-blurring presentations, contemporary artistry in genres rarely seen at Lincoln Center, and collaborations that defy conventional artistic definitions.
Fresh perspectives on classical music, dance, and literature build upon the rich traditions of these art forms, including:
Contemporary artistry across genres feature some of the most exciting up and coming voices from New York and beyond, including:
New collaborations push the boundaries of expectations for artists and audiences, including:
The majority of programs are offered for FREE or Choose-What-You-Pay, helping to remove cost as one barrier to participation in the arts. Livestreams of performances will be offered regularly and for free on Lincoln Center’s social channels for audiences unable to attend in person.
“The rich cultural traditions across this city and across Lincoln Center are truly what set us apart,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer of LCPA. “It is our job to honor and build upon this history and the phenomenal work currently offered throughout our campus.”
Thake continued, “We’re deepening work this season with our two artists-in-residence. Mimi Lien’s The Social Sculpture Project, a collaboration with artists and designers whose installations across campus will help us continue to examine how the built environment helps shape relationships and equity. Mahogany L. Browne, whose poetic rituals have inspired so many at Lincoln Center, continues to evolve her series of poetry readings and workshops. And, of course, our year-long celebration of composer Terence Blanchard continues with a new co-commission and collaborations with the New York Philharmonic, Juilliard, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.”
Legacies of San Juan Hill, the digital hub dedicated to exploring the Manhattan neighborhood that existed before Lincoln Center was built, adds new essays and in-person talks throughout the season.
The Festival of Firsts is back with a dozen artists embarking on new journeys and celebrating significant moments in their careers; shows for kids, teens, and families welcome audiences from infants through young adulthood, including presentations designed specifically for neurodivergent audiences; the Lincoln Center Moments series returns, with events for those with dementia and their caregivers offered in-person and online; and Lincoln Center Passport returns for children, teens, and adults with disabilities and their families, offering inclusively-designed dance classes with the New York City Ballet, a dress rehearsal at the Metropolitan Opera, family performances with Jazz at Lincoln Center, and more.
A collective of early career designers and artists curated by Artist-in-Residence Mimi Lien and Itohan Edoloyi present works in The Social Sculpture Project, a series of installations across campus that examine how cultural spaces perpetuate spatial inequity and how power structures are manifested in physical spaces. The project continues many of the explorations behind Mimi Lien’s groundbreaking 2021 installation, The GREEN, that transformed Josie Robertson Plaza into a participatory public art installation that invited New Yorkers to relax and enjoy the open-air space, along with live performances.
