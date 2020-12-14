Lin-Manuel Miranda to Appear in Conversation with Pearl Jam for Georgia Runoff Fundraiser

Join award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Pearl Jam for a one night only conversation to raise money to engage the Georgia Latino community in advance of the January 5th runoff election.

Donate for access to the show where Lin and the band will talk about their artistic inspirations, why they use their microphones for activism, and more.

The event will be emceed by Wayne Brady.

Livestream donors will have access to the live broadcast event, December 16 on Looped at 8:30pm ET / 7:30pm CT / 5:30pm PT.

This virtual livestream event can be accessed worldwide from a web browser or by using the Looped mobile app. Learn more here.