Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Receive Imagen's Humanitarian Award

Deadline has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family have received the Imagen Foundation's President's Award. This award represents Miranda's contributions to Latino culture, both artistic and humanitarian.

The Imagen Foundation, which hosts the premier Latino entertainment awards program, is the leading organization advocating for the advancement, positive portrayal and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures in television and film. This year's awards were hosted by comedian and actress Aida Rodriguez before more than 600 attendees.

"The success of Hamilton, written and produced by a Latino, is an example of the success that is possible and the creative talent found within our community," said Helen Hernandez, Imagen Foundation President and Founder. "But the Imagen Awards not only celebrate artistic excellence, it recognizes those who inspired that excellence, which in this case is the entire Miranda Family."

The Imagen (pronounced ee-mah-hen) Awards program was established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Later, as The Imagen Foundation, it expanded its programs and initiatives to further its mission to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment. More information on the organization as well as details of the event can be found online at www.imagen.org.

The full article can be read here.

Related Articles