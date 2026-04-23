Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Host Fundraiser for Senator Jon Ossoff

Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a unique virtual event in support of Senator Jon Ossoff’s re-election campaign on Thursday, May 7 at 8:30pm EDT.

The one-night-only fundraiser will feature performances by Sara Bareilles, Betty Buckley, Rosanne Cash, and Alan Menken, as well as special appearances by Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Jason Alexander. The event is being produced by James Lapine, Victor Sloan, and Brian Kathenes.

Miranda previosuly supported Ossoff in the 2020–2021 Senate runoffs. He also endorsed the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

To RSVP, please go to: ElectJon.com/Virtual5726. Suggested contributions: $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000.

To learn more about Senator Jon Ossoff, please visit: U.S. Senator for Georgia Jon Ossoff – U.S. Senator for Georgia Jon Ossoff



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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