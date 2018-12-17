Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases First Draft of HAMILTON's 'Non-Stop'

Dec. 17, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda has just released another demo recorded during the early days of Hamilton! Of the track 'Non-Stop' he says, "The first draft of Non-Stop was much more Burr-centric, without regard to the other plot threads I had put in motion. So: Hamilton quotes, incorrect Federalist Paper math, & a HUGE time leap at the end. (I wrote this in Nevis, by the way.) But FUN. Enjoy!"

Listen below:

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Daveed Diggs, Sheria Irving, and Zoë Winters Lead The Public's WHITE NOISE
  • Video: Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal Reunite For A Sondheim Duet!
  • BWW Exclusive: Norm Lewis Announces Special Guests for NUTCRACKER COOL at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Very Early Version Of 'Helpless' from HAMILTON!
  • #NotALabRat: Actors' Equity Members Talk To Holiday Crowds About Need For New Lab Agreement
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Rachel Tucker and the UK Cast of COME FROM AWAY

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE