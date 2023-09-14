Lin-Manuel Miranda Pens Original Song For BIG MOUTH Season 7

The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

Sep. 14, 2023

Lin-Manuel Miranda Pens Original Song For BIG MOUTH Season 7

Lin-Manuel Miranda has written an original song for the upcoming seventh season of Big Mouth on Netflix.

Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.

The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

The voice cast of the series includes Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Jordan Peele.

Guest stars will include Billy Porter, Brian Tyree Henry, Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosie Perez, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly,  and Andy Daly.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Miranda is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Miranda's theatre credits include: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story – Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019).

Miranda has spoken publicly about being a fan of the series, revealing that the show's Hamilton reference in season two "blindsided" him the most out of all of the references to the musical in pop culture.

Watch the teaser for the new season here:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



