Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama Join ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES Vaccine Awareness Special on NBC

NBC will televise "Roll Up Your Sleeves" on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The hour long special aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and a few additional friends, will appear to educate and empower audiences to make this important decision to help put the pandemic behind us.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Adviser to the President, will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey. Viewers will hear from Dr. Fauci on separating fact from fiction about the vaccines and urging all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible.

Audiences will be treated to comedy acts, informative packages, captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises.

"We are honored to present an hour of television devoted to increasing vaccinations in America and help end a cataclysmic pandemic," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News. "The entertainment, comedic and music communities, along with First Lady Michelle Obama, have come together for the special, which will be inspirational, poignant and, at times, humorous. The overriding message: get vaccinated, end the pandemic and get your life and the life of the country back on track."

"The ability to get people back to work and kids back in school, getting us reunited with family and friends and attending concerts, sporting events and many other activities we hold dear is contingent upon people getting vaccinated," said Matthew Segal, the Co-Founder of ATTN:. "At ATTN: we believe in the power of entertainment to inform audiences, and we're thrilled to partner with NBC, Civic Nation, Walgreens and many great public figures and performers to get out this critical message."

"Walgreens is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Roll Up Your Sleeves, as we continue our critical role helping our customers, patients and communities during the pandemic and beyond," said Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Bringing together trusted voices, including celebrities, community leaders and our pharmacists, we can help answer questions and dispel myths surrounding vaccinations and ensure that the U.S. emerges from this very challenging time as quickly as possible."