Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is finally here! Ahead of the Tony Awards tonight, find out who will be presenting during the broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, plus during the pre-show on Pluto TV.

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, the Tony Awards: Act One pre-show presenters will be Annaleigh Ashford, Denée Benton, Jennifer Grey, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Presenters during the main Tony Awards ceremony on CBS hosted by Ariana DeBose will include Barry Manilow, Colman Domingo, Common, David Henry Hwang, Dominique Fishback, Joaquina Kalukango, Julianne Hough, Kelli O’Hara, Kenny Leon, LaTanya Richardson, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Lupita Nyong’o, Luke Evans, Marcel Spears, Marcia Gay Harden, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Etheridge, Nathan Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Skylar Astin, Stephanie Hsu, Tatiana Maslany, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Uzo Aduba, Wayne Brady, and Wilson Cruz.

As previously announced, The 76th Tony Awards will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

The broadcast will also feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical; the cast of “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”; the cast of “Funny Girl”; and a special performance for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

The 76th Tony Awards, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS’ SO HELP ME TODD Skylar Astin will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show of exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – the leading free, advertiser-supported streaming television service – beginning Sunday, June 11 at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM, PT.

Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).