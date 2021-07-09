Lin-Manuel Miranda Hopes to Begin Work on a New Stage Musical in 2022

On the latest episode of the New York Times web series, Offstage, Lin-Manuel Miranda chatted with theatre reporter Michael Paulson about his purchase of the Drama Book Shop, the creation of the In the Heights film, and finding time to bring his next musical to the stage.

When asked about bringing his current big screen project, In the Heights back to Broadway, Lin said that he would "love to do it."

Lin also said that he is ready to set aside his booming career on the big screen to begin work on a new musical in 2022.

"I have several ideas. They happen when I'm in the shower or walking my dog...I don't know which one is going to raise its hand at the dawn of 2022 but I know that its going to be like [mimes vomiting] when I finally have time to commit to it."

Miranda also discussed the work being done at Hamilton to prioritize diversity in front of the curtain and behind the scenes.

"With business stopped in theatre I think everyone took a really long look at how many systems keep out black and brown folks from being part of the theatre experience, particularly on Broadway, and how much poorer Broadway is for it."

He continues, "At Hamilton that has been the work of the last year... from the Hamilton racial justice task force that we created with cast members and stage managers to see how Hamilton can be an ambassador for social change on the fronts of equity, diversity, and inclusion to larger conversations on how we have this celebrated, diverse cast on stage and how they can be better supported by more diversity, equity, and inclusion backstage. We're making up for lost time, but it's important work and we're committed to it going forward."

The first look at Lin's next big screen outing, a new animated feature from Disney titled Encanto dropped yesterday! See the trailer here!

Lin will also portray the title character in Sony Pictures animated feature, Vivo!, which will begin streaming on Netflix at a soon-to-be-announced date. Check out the first teaser here!

Later this month, Lin's directorial debut, a film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical, tick, tick...BOOM!, will begin streaming on Netflix. Get a first look at the film here!