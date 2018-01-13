LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Save Beloved Washington Heights Bar Coogan's

Jan. 13, 2018  

According to NBC New York, a beloved Washington Heights bar Coogan's was in danger of closing after its landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, told the owners it would be raising the rent. Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, who grew up in Washington Heights and frequented the bar, stepped in to save the day!

The bar posted to its Facebook page announcing that it will in fact stay open, thanks to community support and the help of Miranda and his family.

Miranda also took to Twitter to report that he went to Coogan's to celebrate the good news.

Coogan's opened in 1985 and became a hang out for firefighters, police officers, doctors, and nurses, as well as the Washington Heights community. Aside from Miranda, other famous patrons of the bar include Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Alicia Keys.

Read more here.

Photo Credit: Coogan's NYC on Facebook


