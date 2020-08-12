Limon Offers Free Dance Classes In Bryant Park, August 15- September 19

The Limón Dance Foundation is making dance more accessible to New York City by offering free outdoor classes.

The Limón Dance Foundation, in partnership with Bryant Park, is making dance more accessible to New York City by offering FREE classes in basic modern dance, five Saturdays in August and September, on the grass in Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Avenue of the Americas.

Classes are taught by members of the Limón Dance Company. Students of all ages are welcome to join in, wearing exercise or comfortable clothes and shoes, or bare feet. Masks are mandatory this year, and the number of students will be limited. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but is advised.

Walk-ups will be accepted if there is space. www.limon.nyc

