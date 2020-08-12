Limon Offers Free Dance Classes In Bryant Park, August 15- September 19
The Limón Dance Foundation is making dance more accessible to New York City by offering free outdoor classes.
The Limón Dance Foundation, in partnership with Bryant Park, is making dance more accessible to New York City by offering FREE classes in basic modern dance, five Saturdays in August and September, on the grass in Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Avenue of the Americas.
Classes are taught by members of the Limón Dance Company. Students of all ages are welcome to join in, wearing exercise or comfortable clothes and shoes, or bare feet. Masks are mandatory this year, and the number of students will be limited. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but is advised.
Walk-ups will be accepted if there is space. www.limon.nyc
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...