Limited Edition Double Record Vinyl Set of MATILDA THE MUSICAL to be Released

It will be available on December 4th, 2020!

Broadway Records announced today the release of MATILDA THE MUSICAL as a double record set printed on blue vinyl. It will be available exclusively on BroadwayRecords.com on December 4th, 2020. Preorders are available now for this double vinyl set of the Grammy nominated original Broadway cast recording. The record will also be available from major music retailers including Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com on December 15th.

This limited edition vinyl set is the first release of MATILDA THE MUSICAL in any format to include all songs in the actual show order. It's also the first release to include the special bonus tracks "Perhaps a Child" and "Naughty" (sung by all four Tony Award-honored Matidas) in any physical format. The vinyl set includes a special edition album insert (with liner notes and photos from the Broadway production) plus a gatefold cover, complete with show artwork, full billing, track list and additional production photos.

This is Broadway Records' first new vinyl release of a series. Additional new vinyl titles to be announced soon.

The Tony Award®-winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Rolling Stone calls the show "hands down the BEST MUSICAL of the season." Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, MATILDA has won 47 international awards, and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

In addition to the original cast recording receiving a Grammy nomination, many of its cast received Grammy nominations for their performances including Bertie Carvel, Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, Miley Shapiro and Lauren Ward.

Produced by The Royal Shakespeare Company and The Dodgers, the Broadway smash opened in 2013 to rapturous reviews. MATILDA THE MUSICAL has received four Tony Awards® and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater for each of the four girls sharing the title role, as well as two Outer Critics Circle Awards, five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Winner of a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical, MATILDA THE MUSICAL is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox).

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award® winner Matthew Warchus, who helms this production with a book by Tony Award®-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin.

