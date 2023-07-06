Limited-Edition Al Hirschfeld Prints Signed by Julie Andrews, Robert De Niro & More Now Available for Auction

Twenty limited-edition Al Hirschfeld prints – signed by the iconic stage and screen stars featured in the image – are now available for auction, with all proceeds to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Al Hirschfeld Foundation. Among those whose hand-signed, collectible prints are available in the online auction are Alan Alda, Julie Andrews, Cher, Michael Crawford, Clive Davis, Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli, Judi Dench, Richard Gere, Mark Hamill, Billy Joel, John Malkovich, Steve Martin, Ian McKellen, Reba McEntire, Chita Rivera, Linda Ronstadt, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Christopher Walken and John Williams.



The exclusive online auction launches today, July 6, 2023, at broadwaycares.org/hirschfeld and runs through Sunday, July 20.



Among the signed and numbered lots featured in the Hirschfeld auction are:



Julie Andrews in her acclaimed return to the New York stage in 1993 after a 30-year absence. Andrews performed in Putting It Together, a musical revue celebrating the songs of Stephen Sondheim.

Academy Award winners Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli who appear in their Hirschfeld print as Jimmy and Francine, the lovebird leads of Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York, New York, which turned the title song, by Broadway legends John Kander and Fred Ebb, into a hit. Both De Niro and Minnelli signed the limited-edition print.

Three-time Tony Award recipient Chita Rivera strikes a classic pose in her Hirschfeld giclée from The Rink, the 1984 Kander and Ebb musical. Rivera starred as the owner of a dilapidated roller rink who must reconcile with her estranged daughter, played by Liza Minnelli.

Prolific stage and screen actor Christopher Walken starred Off-Broadway in William Shakespeare’s political tragedy Coriolanus. A decade after winning the Academy Award for his role in The Deer Hunter, Walken helped transform a 1600s play about the chaotic and poisonous political process into a modern-day political discourse amid the 1988 U.S. presidential election.



Hirschfeld’s drawings stand as one of the most innovative efforts in establishing the visual language of modern art through caricature in the 20th century. A self-described “characterist,” Hirschfeld’s signature work, defined by a linear calligraphic style, appeared in virtually every major publication over nine decades (including a 75-year relationship with The New York Times), as well as numerous book and record covers and 15 postage stamps. Hirschfeld, a two-time Tony Award recipient, died in 2003 at the age of 99. Later that year, Broadway’s Martin Beck Theatre was renamed the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



“We are immensely grateful for our treasured partnership with the Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the opportunity to feature these most unique, signed pieces of art,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. “Our ongoing collaboration with the Foundation and the generosity of Hirschfeld fans old and new will help ensure much-needed health care and medication, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency assistance for those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.”



“Working with Broadway Cares, who does so much for the Broadway community and beyond, goes right to the heart of the mission of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation,” said David Leopold, the Creative Director of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. “We feel fortunate that we have come upon a great way to contribute to Broadway Cares’ efforts and also continue our project to bring arts education to where it is needed the most. For years, Hirschfeld admirers have asked for these images be published as prints. Having the performers, who felt honored to be drawn by The Line King, return the favor by signing these very limited editions is a tribute to how much Hirschfeld and Broadway Cares means to this community.”



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS was born from the hearts of those in the theater community as our nation was facing the scourge of the AIDS pandemic. For more than 30 years, Broadway Cares has turned anger and sorrow into action. And now, in the wake of a second global pandemic, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS remains the philanthropic heart of Broadway, committed to ensuring that those in need get meals and medication, health care and hope.



The partnership between Broadway Cares and the Al Hirschfeld Foundation was conceived and brokered by The Erlick Group, a leading, New York-based entertainment sponsorship agency since 1992.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

