Lilli Cooper, Javier Munoz, Kate Rockwell & Daniel Yearwood to be Featured in THE EYES OF THE WORLD at Carnegie Hall

Following sold-out Zankel Hall shows in 2018 and 2019, historian John Monsky will bring his groundbreaking American History Unbound series to Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day on Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m.

This musically driven lecture tells the dramatic story of the final 11 months of World War II in Europe through archival photos, video, and personal letters. Broadway stars Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) and Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) bring the era's popular music to life, performing songs from Glenn Miller and Edith Piaf to Woody Guthrie and more. Ian Weinberger (music director of Hamilton on Broadway) serves as music supervisor and leads the 58-piece Orchestra of St. Luke's, performing his arrangements of music from Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers, as well as original arrangements created for this performance.

Directed by Peter Flynn, The Eyes of the World is also told through the words and images of Ernest Hemingway, LIFE magazine war photographer Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, and a young soldier named Jerry, who landed on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. The journeys of these four remarkable figures intersect and intertwine as they serve as the "eyes for the world" from D-Day to eventual victory. Along the way, their stories cross paths with such remarkable characters as Pablo Picasso and Hemingway's estranged wife, war correspondent Martha Gellhorn.

"I did not start out looking for the four figures we follow in this production-they revealed themselves as we researched a single flag flown on a Higgins Craft and the boys it carried to the beaches," says John Monsky. "Every twist and turn surprised us as the story unfolded making the hair on the back of my neck stand on end as Lee Miller and others come together in some of the war's most dark and haunting places," Monsky adds. "It is thrilling to have such a talented cast of true Broadway stars bring these remarkable and inspiring characters to life."

"John has a passion for combining storytelling, music, visuals, and film in unique and creative ways that bring history to life and that connect emotionally with audiences," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "He did this brilliantly in his previous two events at Carnegie Hall, covering the intensity of the Vietnam War both on the battlefield and at home, and the unforgettable Apollo 11 launch and moon landing. As we reopen the Hall this fall, we look forward to presenting his next production which will take us through some of the most important moments of World War II, relaying personal stories of heroism and resilience that continue to inspire and resonate with us today."

Several American flags that landed on the beaches of Normandy help drive the production's narrative, a use of material culture to connect us to our past, which is a hallmark of the American History Unbound productions.

The performance is dedicated to America's veterans and their families who have sacrificed for all of us, and to the late Nick Cordero. The Broadway star had long been associated with these productions and was scheduled to perform in The Eyes of the World at Carnegie Hall in 2020, but tragically lost his life to COVID-19 at the age of 41.

The Eyes of the World was developed in close cooperation with the American Battle Monuments Commission and the New-York Historical Society.

For tickets ($30-$135) and more information about The Eyes of the World performance on November 10, 2021, visit carnegiehall.org.