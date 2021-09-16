Liisi LaFontaine and Newcomer Jamie Bogyo to Lead MOULIN ROUGE! West End

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The hit Broadway musical, Moulin Rouge!, is set to make its West End debut this November!

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail revealed this evening that Dreamgirls star Liisi LaFontaine and RADA graduate Jamie Bogyo will lead the production in the roles of Satine and Christian.

Rounding out the cast of the show's West End production are Elia Lotauro, Sophie Carmen Jones, Simon Bailey, Jason Pennycooke, Johnny Bishop, Zoe Birkett, Timmika Ramsay, and Clive Carter.

Rehearsals are set to begin this Monday for principal actors. The production will begin performances at Piccadilly Theatre on November 12, with an official opening night of December 8. Priority bookings begin Monday, May 17 at 10 AM. General booking begins May 24.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award nominee Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production has already won the 2020 Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and Danny Burstein received the organization's highest acting honor, Distinguished Performance. It also received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.