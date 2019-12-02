Leslie Odom Jr.'s New Album 'Mr' is Available to Stream, Download Now

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  

Leslie Odom Jr.'s New Album 'Mr' is Available to Stream, Download NowGrammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. has released his first album of all-original material, "Mr" (S-Curve Records / BMG).

Threading together elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and pop, the album holds a singular style as powerful and passionate as it is personal. It features the singles "Under Pressure," and "Go Crazy" which he has performed on The Today Show (NBC) and The Late Late Late Show with James Corden among others.

He kicks off the "Stronger Magic" tour in March. In addition to his brand new album and upcoming tour, you can catch Leslie on the big screen in the critically acclaimed film "Harriet."

Stream or purchase the album here!



