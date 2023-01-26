Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW

Leslie and Nicolette will also be recording a song of this text to accompany the book’s publication.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are set to release their debut picture book, I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW, with illustrations from Joy Hwang Ruiz, on-sale March 28, 2023.
Leslie and Nicolette are a married dynamic duo and their stars are continuously on the rise! Leslie is a Tony-winning and Grammy-winning actor and singer, best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" as well as his recent role in the Oscar-nominated "Glass Onion," and Nicolette is an actress of stage and screen who starred as the lead in "Waitress" on Broadway. Their love of music runs deep, as does love for their family, which sparked the inspiration of this picture book.
I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW highlights the infinite bond they have with their children. With its heartwarming universal message, lyrical cadence, and beautifully inviting illustrations, this picture book has a timelessness that feels like a classic in the making. Leslie and Nicolette will also be recording a song of this text to accompany the book's publication.
