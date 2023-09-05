Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge, Tituss Burgess & More To Perform at American Theatre Wing 2023 Gala

The American Theatre Wing has revealed the starry lineup of performers for the 2023 Gala Celebration, held next Monday, September 11, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street). Oscar nominee & Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Grammy Award-winning rock icon Melissa Etheridge, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, “American Idol” star and Broadway favorite Justin Guarini, Tony Award winner LaChanze, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, and Tony Award nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, and Eddie Cooper, are among the performers set for The Gala’s concert program honoring “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry”, in which each stage star will shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero. From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form, the 2023 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve.

All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, Springboard to Design, and producing ATW’s Masterclass Series. Through these programs, the American Theatre Wing continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry by providing traditionally underrepresented talent with resources to begin or continue their artistic journey, supporting future generations of theatre artists in forging a path towards equity for all.

The black tie gala celebration includes cocktails, dinner, and performances, as well as special appearances by actress and comedian Julie Halston and famed animal trainer Bill Berloni. Produced by Staci Levine, the concert program is led by Director/Music Director Jason Michael Webb, with Leigh Silverman as Creative Consultant. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here

The American Theatre Wing has also announced that Tony Award winning scenic designer David Rockwell has joined the organization’s Board of Trustees, and six new Advisory Committee members Julie Halston, Hattie Jutagir, Jim Marver, Ayanna Prescod, Ben Sands, and David Zinn.



ABOUT THE AMERICAN THEATRE WING



Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of The National Theatre ecology, ATW encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. Building a just, equitable and inclusive American theatre is a guiding principle of all of ATW’s work and programs. Visit AmericanTheatreWing.org to learn more about the extensive programming and grant opportunities for students, theatre professionals, and audiences. For the latest updates and news, follow the Wing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

GALA TICKETS AND INFORMATION can be found at Click Here.

