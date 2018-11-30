Lena Hall's New EP OBSESSED: CHRIS CORNELL Now Available For Pre-Order

SKB Records has announced the twelfth and final month of the groundbreaking new music and video series Lena Hall Obsessed from the Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Obsessed: Chris Cornell - celebrating the late Grunge trailblazer who fronted Soundgarden and Audioslave before creating his own unique brand of modern rock - is now available for pre-order at www.LenaHallObsessed.com, as well as all digital music and streaming providers. Customers that pre-order the EP will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Black Hole Sun." Obsessed: Chris Cornell will be released on Friday, December 7. Watch the special trailer for the new EP below

A singular artist who explosively and soulfully explores the music of rock and pop icons, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed consists of 12 EPs, one released on the first Friday of every month, and each featuring stripped down, emotionally intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video has premiered every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig, Lena Hall, and Kurt Deutsch.

Obsessed: Chris Cornell opens with an engrossing and deceptively delicate take on "Black Hole Sun," Soundgarden's signature hit, originally from their 1994 album Superunknown. A ruminative version of "Fell on Black Days," also from Superunknown, deftly balances the song's lyricism and darkness. "Like a Stone," featuring Hall's typically robust singing, is from the eponymous 2003 debut album of Cornell's later band Audioslave. The EP concludes with a reflective interpretation of "Sunshower," a Cornell solo penned for the soundtrack to Alfonso Cuarón's 1998 film adaptation of Great Expectations.

The Obsessed series has been called "stirring" by Rolling Stone, "amazing and intimate" by Billboard, "fabulous" by Stereophile, "chilling" by The Huffington Post, "soaring and moving" by All Music Guide, and "superb" by Time Out New York. Previous EPs this year have celebrated Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, The Cranberries, P!nk, Radiohead, Jack White, David Bowie, Beck, Muse, and Nirvana.

In February, Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the LA Film Festival, and is currently available on iTunes and VOD. The New York Times called her the "charismatic, tone-perfect lead," with the Los Angeles Times adding, "Sexy and sexually frank, Becks works thanks to the musical talent and offbeat charms of its lead. Hall feels authentic at each moment."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton. Each set of videos features a different outfit created by renowned designer Malan Breton. James Eades serves as Director of Photography.

Lena Hall - "OBSESSED: Chris Cornell" TRACK LIST

1. Black Hole Sun

2. Fell on Black Days

3. Like a Stone

4. Sunshower

