Legato Arts Presents Judy Huang November 9

Legato Arts will present prize-winning pianist Judy Huang at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Saturday afternoon, November 9th at 2:00 PM. Ms. Huang brings a program of Scarlatti, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Liszt for this season's New York concert.

Tickets are on sale now for the November 9th concert and are available through CarnegieCharge (212-247-7800), online at www.carnegiehall.org and at the Carnegie Hall box office located at 57th St. and 7th Ave. in New York City.

As the Grand Prize winner of the 2004 Carmel Music Society Competition, pianist Judy Huang has brought sensitivity, depth, and richness to her music through her versatility, lyricism, and technique.

From her New York debut in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in 2006, and each appearance since, she receives ovations. Recent highlights include appearances in Costa Mesa, CA; Brentwood, CA; Valencia, Spain; Porto, Portugal; Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN; Salzburg, Austria; Taipei, Taiwan; and in Los Angeles, CA, at UCLA, Zipper Concert Hall at the Colburn School, Newman Hall at USC, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Ms. Huang has performed in concerts and given recitals around the world, from Taiwan, to Europe and the United States.

As a soloist, she has performed with such orchestras as the Marina Del Rey-Westchester Symphony, Peninsula Symphony, Ventura Symphony, Southern Youth Music Festival (SYMF) Orchestra, Redlands Symphony, Riverside Symphony, Concordia Orchestra, Crossroads Chamber Orchestra, UCLA Philharmonia, and Palermo Orchestra (Italy). As a chamber musician, she was a member of the Pro Arte Trio, which performed in the Young Artist Peninsula Music Festival and was featured in live performances on KUSC 91.5 FM. The trio was awarded first prizes in both the Chamber Music Society of Monterey Peninsula Competition and the Music Teacher Association of California Chamber Music Competition.

Ms. Huang received her BA, MM, and DMA degrees from UCLA. Her principle teachers were Robert Turner, Ming Qiang Li, Aube Tzerko, and Vitaly Margulis. She has taught at UCLA, Los Angeles Valley College, and the International Institute for Young Musicians. Currently, she serves on the faculty of Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana. She served as adjudicator in the recent MTNA National Competition in California and the Music Teacher Association of California. She is the State Chair of the Music Teacher Association of California Concerto/Solo Piano Competitions, has recently hosted piano competitions in Anaheim and adjudicated competitions in Southern California. Ms. Huang, a consistent national and international prize winner in solo competitions, also performs Duo Piano concerts with Turkish pianist, Fureya Unal.

The Program

Scarlatti: Selected Sonatas

Beethoven: Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in C minor, WoO80

Tchaikovsky: Dumka, Op. 59

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 in E Major





