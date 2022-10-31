Lee Strasberg Institute to Present ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE in November

The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute will present Anatomy of a Suicide by Alice Birch, directed by Olivia Songer.

Three generations of women - mother, daughter and granddaughter - exist in different temporal spaces but their stories are told simultaneously. As the characters' lives play out concurrently, the play asks whether trauma can be passed down through DNA.

Anatomy of a Suicide is presented as part of the Lee Strasberg Institute Fall Term and stars Cecily Baring-Gould, Archie Colville, Cris Cordero, Antoni Danieluk, Palak Jha, Bella Kouds, Nozomi Matano, Devorah Satcher, Romy Turner, and Wayne Yeh. Stage Management by Julie Cai, and designed by Danielle Elegy (lighting), Alyssa Poon (costumes), Jacob Subotnick (sound), and Abbey Wiker (scenic).

The show runs from November 10-November 12. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206590®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fanatomy-of-a-suicide-tickets-445204357217?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

COVID Safety:

Please note that all visitors must comply with LSTFI's COVID-19 protocols.

All visitors must have a reservation to attend a performance; no walk-in admission is permitted.

Visitors must have an up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination and booster with an FDA- or WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be shown upon entering the building along with an official photo ID.

Masks and face coverings are welcome but not required for entry.

All visitors are encouraged to exit the venue as soon as possible following the performance. Access to areas of the building beyond the theater and restrooms is not permitted.