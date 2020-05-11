Lea Thompson, Malcolm Gets & More From CAROLINE IN THE CITY to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that, 25 years after the first episode was shot, the cast of "Caroline In The City" will come together on "Stars In The House" to celebrate with a reading of the pilot script and conversation. Alongside show creator Marco Pennette, Lea Thompson (Caroline), Malcolm Gets (Richard), Amy Pietz (Annie), Eric Lutes (Del), Andy Lauer (Charlie), Tom LaGrua (Remo), John Mariano (Johnny), and Jason Workman (Jeff) will share lots of laughs and behind the scenes anecdotes as they revisit the episode that started it all - and, like all "Stars In The House" shows, there will be LIVE music! The reunion, which is being held in support of The Actors Fund, will stream LIVE on Tuesday, May 12th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Fans tuning in can interact with the cast in real time, ask questions, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.

"They say you can never go home again..." said creator Marco Pennette, "but thanks to Stars In The House apparently you can. It's been so wonderful to revisit "Caroline In The City" and its talented cast. And even though a lot has changed since we shot this pilot 25 years ago, the story of a young woman searching for love in the big city is timeless."

"Caroline In The City" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including reunions featuring the iconic casts of "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more; along with current TV favorites like "One Day At A Time," "Barry," "Young Sheldon," and "This Is Us." Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.





