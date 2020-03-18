Lea Salonga Postpones North American Tour Until the Fall

Lea Salonga has announced via her website that she has postponed her North American tour due to the ongoing health crisis.

She shared this message:

"Dear friends,

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak around the globe we will be postponing my upcoming North American tour. This decision has been made with the safety and well being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of Coronavirus.

We are happy to have been able to quickly reschedule almost all of the dates to later this year. We have provided information below on new dates and ticketing policies. For any questions reach out to the venue, your point of purchase or ticketing agency.

Please be safe and stay healthy. Wash your hands, practice social distancing and check in with friends and loved ones who may need some extra support in the weeks ahead. I look forward to seeing you all this fall.

Love, Lea"

RESCHEDULED DATES (additional dates pending - stay tuned for updates):

Honolulu, HI (4/3 & 4/4) moved to October 23 & 24, 2020 (Ticketholders should retain their tickets. Existing tickets for 4/3 are valid for 10/23 & tickets for 4/4 are valid for 10/24)

Funner, CA (4/10) moved to October 17, 2020

Cerritos, CA (4/11) moved to October 16, 2020

Vancouver, BC (4/13) moved to October 14, 2020 (Ticketholders should retain their tickets. Existing tickets for 4/13 are valid for 10/14)

North Bethesda, MD (4/17) moved to October 30, 2020

Garden City, NY (4/18): This performance is being rescheduled. Ticket holders will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled dates later this year.

Cincinnati, OH (4/20 & 4/21) moved to November 1, 2020 (matinee and evening shows)

Indianapolis Symphony (4/24 & 4/25) moved to April 29 & April 30, 2022

Malibu, CA (4/28 & 4/29) moved to October 27 & October 28, 2020

Lancaster, CA (5/1) moved to October 21, 2020

Las Vegas (5/3 & 5/4): The May 3 performance is being rescheduled. Ticket holders will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled dates later this year. The May 4 performance is being canceled.

Livermore, CA (5/6 & 5/8) moved to November 4 & November 6, 2020

Modesto, CA (5/9) moved to November 8, 2020 (matinee and evening shows)

