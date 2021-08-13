Layton Williams & Bianca Del Rio Will Star in EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE In Los Angeles

Layton Williams and Bianca Del Rio will reprise their roles from the UK productions of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE when the production comes to the Ahmanson beginning January 16th, 2022.

Winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and nominated for five Olivier Awards, this funny, fabulous musical sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since opening in 2017. Fresh and contemporary with an extraordinary mother and son relationship at its center, Everybody's Talking About Jamie celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child and how good life is when everybody is the best they can be.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives in public housing in Sheffield, England. Jamie doesn't quite fit in, he's terrified about the future and he's going to be a sensation. Inspired by a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is an award-winning hit musical for today. Supported by his loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies, and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Everybody's Talking About Jamie's is composed by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer-songwriter of UK rock band The Feeling, with book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, and is directed by Jonathan Butterell.

Layton Williams plays Jamie New. Layton is one of the most exciting talents in UK theatre. He has been playing Jamie New in the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie since January 2019. Layton recently performed as Angel in the UK Tour of much-loved musical Rent, for which he received great reviews and in the Sheffield Crucible production of Kiss Me, Kate.

On screen Layton is known for playing the character Kylie in the BBC's Beautiful People, and for playing the lead alongside Jack Whitehall in the critically acclaimed BBC comedy Bad Education and follow up film.

Layton began his career as one of the boys who played the title role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He then went on to star as the original Young Michael Jackson in Thriller. Further theatre credits include the role of Seaweed in Hairspray and the touring production of Matthew Bourne's The Car Man.

Roy Haylock plays Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 23 November to 8 January. Bianca Del Rio was the season six winner of the hit TV series RuPaul's Drag Race. A self-proclaimed "clown in a gown," received the Best New Television Personality Award from NewNowNext in 2014 and made Variety magazine's list of Top 10 Comics To Watch for 2015. The New York Times called Haylock the "Joan Rivers of the Drag World", and Joan Rivers herself referred to him as "So funny! So sharp!"

Since winning RuPaul's Drag Race, Haylock has completed four solo stand-up tours to sold-out audiences around the world, starred in two feature films (Hurricane Bianca and Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate) which are now available on Netflix, and wrote his first book: Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing With an Opinion on Everything

As Bianca, he made guest appearances on MTV's Mardi Gras with Britney Spears and Carson Daly and In Bed With Joan starring Joan Rivers, as well as starred in the LogoTV Christmas special Not Today Bianca. On stage Haylock has had theatrical starring roles that include Angel in Rent, the Emcee in Cabaret, Miss Industrial Northeast in Pageant, and Miss Mazeppa in Gypsy.

Season tickets are now on sale. Single tickets will be on sale at a later date. For more, click here.

Photo credit: Johan Persson.