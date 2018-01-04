Lauren Worsham and Lesli Margherita Join SESSION GIRLS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder-Broadway) and Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical-Broadway; Dames At Sea-Broadway) in Session Girls on March 6, 2018, 9:30PM. A raucous and heartfelt evening of original tunes about three working women in the music industry, Session Girls gives us the inside scoop on music-producer-in-training Joli Nye, bawdy backup vocalist Cocoa, classical cellist Mariana, and their trials and tribulations as they navigate the music world, their love lives, and the untenable travail of a big studio merger!

Session Girls is brimming with original witty, charming and memorable tunes like "Painfully Self-Aware", "Miss Manners Got It Wrong", "You're Never A Shoe-In", "If You Wanna Make Dough On A Show", "I'm A Producer (And You're Not)", "I Dreamt Of You", "We Should All Just Be Excellent", "Johnny Doesn't Live Here Any More", the award-winning "Nothing To Brag About", and more-the night will be a foot-stomping, booth-romping blast!

Session Girls is created by award-winning writer, composer, lyricist and three-time Emmy® Award nominee Mia Moravis, a Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg producing partner of Broadway's Anastasia The Musical. Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning Broadway Records President Van Dean will co-produce. Grammy®- and Tony® Award-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning Michael J. Moritz, Jr. is Music Director. Ms. Moravis will direct and co-produce. Also cast are War Paint~Broadway's Bart Shatto as cellist Rouald Finckel, and The Threepenny Opera~Broadway's Brian Charles Rooney as music mogul, Terrance Rand. Robin Carus is Casting Director and has this to say about Session Girls: "Session Girls celebrates creative women and their successes... it is a beautiful and relevant story for today." Who will play the third "Session Girl"? That's a surprise!

Lauren Worsham as music producer Joli Nye, and Lesli Margherita as backup singer extraordinaire Cocoa in "SESSION GIRLS" play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 6, 2018, 9:30PM. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Ms. Worsham is a Drama Desk Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress and singer. She recently completed her run on Broadway in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical). Other favorite roles include Lisa in Dog Days at Montclair Peak Performances; Fort Worth Opera and LA Opera (dir. Robert Woodruff); Flora in Turn of the Screw at New York City Opera (dir. Sam Buntrock); Amy in Where's Charley? at New York City Center (dir. J.H. Doyle); Cunegonde in New York City Opera's Candide; and Olive in the first National tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other credits include La Perichole at New York City Opera; and Carnival (Lili) at Goodspeed Opera House.

Ms. Margherita is an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Randy Skinner's Dames At Sea. In September 2016, Ms. Margherita returned to the role she originated to close out the Broadway run of Matilda. Regional stage credits include Signora Psyche Zinobia in A Scythe Of Time (NYMF~Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role); Lilli/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate (Reprise~Ovation Award-Best Actress); Aldonza in Man Of La Mancha (MTW~Ovation nomination and LADCC nomination-Best Actress); Julie in Show Boat (Goodspeed Opera House); and Gloria in Damn Yankees (Reprise; dir. Jason Alexander).

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles