Laura Pawel Dance Co. is Coming to Alchemical Studios

The Laura Pawel Dance Company presents "Time Bites and Other Dances," featuring the premiere of "Time Bites" and live music by Barebones (Gene Caprioglio and Dr. 88), The Cecilia Coleman Quartet, and Phil Stone, Friday & Saturday, March 13 & 14, 8 PM, at Alchemical Studios, 104 West 14th Street, 3rd floor (elevator service is available). (The Company has performed for the past few years at Chen Dance Center in Chinatown, which is temporarily closed due to the recent tragic fire in the building.)

Laura Pawel formed her company in 1968 after graduating from Sarah Lawrence College. Her ensemble of veteran dancers include Pam Finney, an original member of the company, Jim Finney (joined in 1975), Stacey Berkheimer (1992), and Elaine Myrianthopoulos (1987). Together, Pawel and dancers have developed choreographic and performing techniques which use personal movement vocabularies, speaking, and original music within improvisational structures. As noted by Gia Kourlas: "there is a good deal of talking while moving, and the dancing...isn't strenuous but deftly composed. Ms. Pawel experiments with improvisation within set choreographic structures)" (The New York Times, March 2009). The Company performs with longtime music collaborators Barebones, The Cecilia Coleman Quartet, and Phil Stone, all of whom perform their music live.

The new "Time Bites,' to music by Barebones, will be joined by company repertory:

"Comfortable Silence" (2016), a duet for longtime friends Stacey and Laura to the cool jazz sounds of The Cecilia Coleman Quartet (piano, trumpet, saxophone, bass);

"Sunset Beach," (2018) named after a section of Vancouver's waterside park where locals and tourists gather at sunset to enjoy the beautiful scenery;

"Plain and Fancy" (2017), a company work to music by The Cecilia Coleman Quartet;

"Cloudy, with a chance of rain" (2019), a trio set to music by Phil Stone, who studied experimental music at Wesleyan University where he met and learned composition for dance from Laura and Pamela Finney.

www.laurapaweldance.org





