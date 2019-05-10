Laura Osnes To Star In Hallmark Holiday Film IN THE KEY OF LOVE
Tony-nominee Laura Osnes will be joining fellow Broadway favorites, Patti Murin and Kristin Chenoweth on the Hallmark channel this Christmas, as she has recently signed on to star in an original holiday film, In The Key of Love.
The film follows a young woman who abandons a successful singing career to return to her childhood vacation home to run her grandmother's wedding photography business. A romance begins to bloom when she is hired to shoot her ex-boyfriend's sister's wedding.
Laura Osnes is best known as the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Grease, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde, and Bandstand.
Her lastest television appearance was portraying Shirley MacLaine in the FX series Fosse/Verdon.
