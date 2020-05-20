Laura Benanti and Celia Keenan-Bolger to Host NEW 42 VIRTUAL GALA 2020
Tony Award winners Laura Benanti and Celia Keenan-Bolger will be hosting the New 42 Virtual Gala 2020 on Monday, June 1. Honoring Marc Spilker with the Marian Heiskell Award, the virtual event will include appearances by New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Broadway stars John Lithgow, Raúl Esparza, Elizabeth Stanley, Rebecca Taichman and Sonya Tayeh, as well as performances by Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Adrianna Hicks (Six) and Emmy Raver-Lampman and Solea Pfeiffer (Gun & Powder).
"The New 42 Gala is for all the artists who rehearse and develop work with us, the teachers and students who learn alongside us, the families who choose us for their child's first theatrical experience and for anyone who wants to come together for a celebration of New York's great artistic community," says Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42.
Free and open to all, the New 42 Virtual Gala 2020 will premiere on New42.org/Gala on June 1, 2020, at 5:30PM EST to raise critical funds for the performing arts engagement and education programs of New 42 and its signature projects, New 42 Studios and New Victory Theater, which recently launched New Victory Arts Breaks, a series of digital performing arts curriculum for families and teachers to adapt to kids' learning spaces at home.
Philanthropist Marc Spilker will also accept the Marian Heiskell Award, inspired by the spirit of New 42's Founding Board Chairman and given to extraordinary individuals whose leadership and foresight help shape the future of NYC.
"Marc is deeply committed to the health and humanity of his fellow New Yorkers and I'm delighted to honor a leader who gives so generously without asking for anything in return," says New 42 Board Chair Fiona Rudin.
Also speaking on behalf of the nonprofit are theater artists Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers, the creators of Cartography, developed through New Victory LabWorks and presented by the Theater last January; Amy Castanos, a New Victory Usher in the New 42 Youth Corps, a signature program that provides more than 30,000 hours of paid employment and valuable life and job skills for 75 high school and college age students annually; and Kalitchi Figueroa, a teacher from PS 48, just one of 200 schools who receive free arts education in their classrooms through New Victory Education.
New 42 Gala 2020 is directed by Jonathan Bernstein with music directed by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week
Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!... (read more)