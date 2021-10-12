Last Chance to Apply for Live Music Society's Small Venue Grant

Nonprofit philanthropic organization, Live Music Society will close applications for their third round of grants on October 20, allowing one final week for small live music venues across the United States to apply for individual grants ranging from $10,000-$50,000. The LMS grant program is open to venues in the U.S. with 50-300 sellable seats prior to Covid-19, established on or prior to July 1, 2017, and committed to live music as their primary activity. All eligibility requirements, information and the application can be accessed via the organization's website.

Since its inception just a year ago, in October 2020, LMS has committed to awarding one million dollars in grants each year. Funds are directed toward venues that promote and preserve the live music experience in intimate settings, where artists of all levels and all genres get their start, connect with audiences, and maintain their careers as performers. Over an initial two rounds, LMS has awarded grants to thirty-six venues in twenty-nine cities totaling over $1.2 million. The organization recently received the "Cool Cat" award from grantee BOP STOP at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, Ohio, dedicated to those "who's love of music fuels them to support BOP STOP's mission and enhance Cleveland's music scene."

In September, LMS appointed Cat Henry as executive director, to lead the organization into the next phase of its development at a critical moment for America's grassroots music venues. Henry states, "Live Music Society is uniquely positioned to help small venues recover from the pandemic and achieve sustainability for the future, through our grant program and by developing our organizational capacity to provide increased support to the entire live music ecosystem."

This past week, LMS also released a new episode of their short documentary series that was created to support venues during the pandemic. "Empty Spaces: C'mon Everybody" takes a closer look at a beloved Brooklyn venue, with appearances by R&B legend Nona Hendryx Madison McFerrin and The Illustrious Blacks.

Prior grantees include:

Ivy Room (Albany, CA)

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center (Berkeley, CA)

The Hotel Cafe (Los Angeles, CA)

The Mint (Los Angeles, CA)

The Casbah (San Diego, CA)

Kuumbwa Jazz (Santa Cruz, CA)

Dazzle (Denver, CO)

Hi-Dive (Denver, CO)

Cafe Nine (New Haven, CT)

The Hideout (Chicago, IL)

Subterranean (Chicago, IL)

The Jazz Showcase (Chicago, IL)

SPACE (Evanston, IL)

Maple Leaf Bar (New Orleans, LA)

Club Passim (Cambridge, MA)

The Parlor Room (Northampton, MA)

Jonathan's Ogunquit (Ogunquit, ME)

Seven Steps Up (Spring Lake, MI)

Jazz St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

The Word Barn (Exeter, NH)

The Bowery Electric (New York, NY)

Caffé Lena (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock, NY)

BOP STOP @ The Music Settlement (Cleveland, OH)

Mercury Lounge (Tulsa, OK)

The Kennett Flash (Kennett Square, PA)

Club Café (Pittsburgh, PA)

McGonigel's Mucky Duck (Houston, TX)

Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe (Galveston, TX)

Jammin' Java (Vienna, VA)

Zenbarn (Waterbury Center, VT)

Barboza (Seattle, WA)

Fremont Abbey Arts Center (Seattle, WA)

The Royal Room (Seattle, WA)

The Sunset Tavern (Seattle, WA)

Cactus Club (Milwaukee, WI)



