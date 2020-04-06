Lance Bass, Sarah Levy, Gigi Gorgeous and Noah Reid to Appear on Second Episode of HUMPDAY WITH HAMPSHIRE
The Actors Fund has announced guest stars for this week's live-streamed talk-show "Humpday With Hampshire", hosted by "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire.
Appearing with Emily on the weekly program this Wednesday, April 8, will be: Lance Bass (*NSYNC, Host of "The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass"), Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube star "The Avenue", "Project Runway All Stars", "Trailblazers"), Sarah Levy ("Schitt's Creek", Larry Crowne, Cheaper by the Dozen 2) and Noah Reid ("Schitt's Creek", "Kevin From Work", People Hold On).
The program debuted April 1 on The Actors Fund YouTube channel here and will continue to feature virtual interviews with celebrities in their natural habitats-be it their bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets. They'll share advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor, kindness-and your sanity intact.
Produced by The Actors Fund, the series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19. The show will live-stream weekly until film, TV and theater productions are back up and running.
"Humpday With Hampshire" will also feature quarantine-themed games including "Show Us Your Junk (Drawer)", "What is your quarROUTINE", and "Phone a Friend Roulette."
All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
