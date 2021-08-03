Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Will Release 'Love for Sale,' a New Album of Cole Porter Covers

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to release their second album together, featuring all Cole Porter duets.

Their first album, "Cheek to Cheek," was originally released in 2014.

"The day we released "Cheek To Cheek" in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter," she wrote. "I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation. Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album 'Love For Sale' will be released October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single "I Get A Kick Out Of You" everywhere now!," Gaga said on Instagram. See the post here:

Tonight and Thursday night, Gaga and Bennett will perform together at Radio City Music Hall in what was described as their final live performances together.

All attendees must be vaccinated in order to attend.

Bennett will celebrate his 95th birthday at the first of the two shows; his dementia diagnosis, not his age, contributes to the final-show billing.

Cole Porter was a composer and lyricist who created a sophisticated and rich body of work that appeared on both Broadway and the Big Screen. Charming melodies and clever lyrics set Porter aside from other composers.

Notable songs include, "Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" for Paris, "Night and Day" for Gay Divorce, "Wunderbar" for Kiss Me, Kate, "All Through the Night," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "Blow Gabriel Blow," and the title song for Anything Goes.

Porter won his first Tony for his Kiss Me, Kate score. He also wrote many famous songs that appeared in films including, "I've Got You under My Skin," "In the Still of the Night," and "Easy to Love."

Listen to the first single, "I Get a Kick Out of You" from Anything Goes, here: