Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LPTW Announces Finalists and Nominees For 2023 Gilder/Coigney Theatre Award

Two-time GCITA Finalist Maya Zbib (Lebanon) will also receive Special Recognition this year.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Continuing its 40th Anniversary Celebration, The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) is pleased to announce that Petrona de la Cruz of Chiapas, Mexico has been chosen to receive the 2023 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award (GCITA). The GCITA Program was established in 2011 in honor of Rosamond Gilder and Martha Coigney, two legendary theatre women who chartered a decades-long and enduring course of productive diplomatic relations through the Arts. The triennial award has previously been given to Odile Gakire Katese (Rwanda), Patricia Ariza (Colombia), Adelheid Roosen (The Netherlands) and Hanane Hajj Ali (Lebanon).

GCITA Co-directors Linda Chapman and Joan D. Firestone announce that two-time GCITA Finalist Maya Zbib (Lebanon) will also receive Special Recognition this year.

Seventeen artists representing seventeen countries were nominated for the 2023 Award, with Petrona de la Cruz chosen from a group of four finalists which also included: Leila Toubel (Tunisia), Lydia Koniordou (Greece), and Maria Tri Sulistyani (Indonesia).

The other nominees are: Tereza Andersson (Sweden), Sonya Armaghanyan (Armenia), Hope Azeda (Rwanda), Cayetana Guillen Cuervo (Spain), Bhanbhassa Dhubthien (Thailand), Tania El Khoury (Lebanon), Yael Farber (South Africa), Kiyo Gutierrez (Guadalajara, Mexico), Zana Hoxha (Kosovo), Hala Omran (France/Syria), Romina Paula (Argentina), Regina Miranda Ribeiro (Brazil), and Morm Sokly (Cambodia).

The only Award of its kind, the GCITA honors the exceptional work of theatre women around the world who are making a difference in their communities and in the lives of women. It includes a cash prize for the awardee New York City for an Award Ceremony and a series of special events that celebrate the winner's work and acknowledge all of the nominees.

Without theatre we could not understand why we must continue dreaming despite the pain, sorrow, corruption and other beasts that are eating away at our civilization; we must bet on art to break these stigmas. - Petrona de la Cruz

The 2023 Award will be presented on October 10, 2023 at a location to be announced.

LPTW is a membership organization that has championed women in theatre and advocated for increased equity and access for practitioners throughout the industry. Our programs and initiatives create community, cultivate leadership, celebrate the historic contributions and contemporary achievements of women in theatre, and increase opportunities and recognition for women working in theatre. To learn more or become a member, visit www.theatrewomen.org.



Related Stories
Video: SWEENEY TODDs 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Photo
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life!
The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
Online Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ Characters Photo
Online Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ Characters
Over 4,000 signatures have been added to a change.org petition that accuses administrators of Carroll High School in Indiana of canceling a school play involving LGBTQ+ characters after receiving complaints from parents.
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jacksons WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
McDonald, Mueller, Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This Summer Photo
McDonald, Mueller, Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This Summer
Mark Cortale, the Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown’s Art House Theatre, has announced a glittering season of music and comedy superstars for this summer of 2023. See the full lineup and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 2, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' officially begins previews tonight, March 2. The musical will open on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Meet the cast of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' here!
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!
March 1, 2023

The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGERPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
March 1, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
Audra McDonald, Jessie Mueller, Jeremy Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This SummerAudra McDonald, Jessie Mueller, Jeremy Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This Summer
March 1, 2023

Mark Cortale, the Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown’s Art House Theatre, has announced a glittering season of music and comedy superstars for this summer of 2023. See the full lineup and how to purchase tickets!
Samantha Pauly, Jackie Burns, Julia Murney & More to Sing the Music of Judy Garland at BROADWAY ON THE BOWERYSamantha Pauly, Jackie Burns, Julia Murney & More to Sing the Music of Judy Garland at BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY
March 1, 2023

Abingdon Theatre Company is set to present their next Broadway on the Bowery event, a concert celebrating the music of Judy Garland. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
share