LOVING THIS YEAR To Take The Stage At Circle Festival

Chelsea Gabrielle Rose's Loving This Year will be performed as a part of the Circle Festival in New York City.

Loving This Year is a heartfelt story about a multi-generational family experiencing the tumultuous year of 2020 in real-time, as they simultaneously fight to keep their hope alive. As a pair of grandparents fight for their family, their two grown children and their families deal with the chaos of their own homes, most of which are directly tied to the traumatic events of the year. Through fatal sickness, verbal blood baths, and emotional upheaval, this family, despite how hard each day becomes, fights to stay alive in a year where that seems impossible.

The show is written and directed by Chelsea Gabrielle Rose. Starring: K. Bernice, Nic Brown, Kruz Morgan Grimes, Pamela Hamilton, Jasmine Hurt, Brianna Marie

Johnson, Francesca Mae, Jimique Straker, & Oliver Whitehouse.



The creative team includes: Joi Elise Green (Assistant Director/Stage Manager), Jamie Monahan (Intimacy Director), Natalie Jane Barela (Co-Music Director), and Shavante Brogley (Stage Manager).



Performance will run October 26th, 30th, November 2nd, 6th, 9th, 13th at AMT Theatre located at 354 W 45th St, NY, NY, 10036. Tickets are $15-$53 and are available at https://linktr.ee/circlefestival.

For more information about the show: TikTok (@lovingthisyear.musical), Instagram (@lovingthisyearmusical), and the creator’s Website (chelseagabriellerose.com)

More About Circle Festival

At Circle Festival, we believe professional theatre should be accessible—both to the artists who create it and the audiences who experience it. Our mission is to remove the financial barriers that often keep bold, original work off professional stages by offering a model that allows artists to produce raw, industry-level Off-Broadway work for a fraction of the traditional cost.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 05 Hrs 18 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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