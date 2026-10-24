Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LOVING THIS YEAR To Take The Stage At Circle Festival
Performances will take place October 26th, 30th and November 2nd, 6th, 9th, 13th.
Chelsea Gabrielle Rose's Loving This Year will be performed as a part of the Circle Festival in New York City.
Loving This Year is a heartfelt story about a multi-generational family experiencing the tumultuous year of 2020 in real-time, as they simultaneously fight to keep their hope alive. As a pair of grandparents fight for their family, their two grown children and their families deal with the chaos of their own homes, most of which are directly tied to the traumatic events of the year. Through fatal sickness, verbal blood baths, and emotional upheaval, this family, despite how hard each day becomes, fights to stay alive in a year where that seems impossible.
The show is written and directed by Chelsea Gabrielle Rose. Starring: K. Bernice, Nic Brown, Kruz Morgan Grimes, Pamela Hamilton, Jasmine Hurt, Brianna Marie
Johnson, Francesca Mae, Jimique Straker, & Oliver Whitehouse.
The creative team includes: Joi Elise Green (Assistant Director/Stage Manager), Jamie Monahan (Intimacy Director), Natalie Jane Barela (Co-Music Director), and Shavante Brogley (Stage Manager).
Performance will run October 26th, 30th, November 2nd, 6th, 9th, 13th at AMT Theatre located at 354 W 45th St, NY, NY, 10036. Tickets are $15-$53 and are available at https://linktr.ee/circlefestival.
For more information about the show: TikTok (@lovingthisyear.musical), Instagram (@lovingthisyearmusical), and the creator’s Website (chelseagabriellerose.com)
More About Circle Festival
At Circle Festival, we believe professional theatre should be accessible—both to the artists who create it and the audiences who experience it. Our mission is to remove the financial barriers that often keep bold, original work off professional stages by offering a model that allows artists to produce raw, industry-level Off-Broadway work for a fraction of the traditional cost.
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