LOVE ACTUALLY Musical Experience to Star Drew Seeley & Grace Kinstler

Love Actually Live will begin previews on November 22 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, CA.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

LOVE ACTUALLY Musical Experience to Star Drew Seeley & Grace Kinstler

Love Actually Live, a "Broadway-style" show that combines songs inspired by the classic holiday film with scenes from the movie itself, will star Drew Seely and Grace Kinstler.

Billboard reports that the High School Musical alum and AMERICAN IDOL finalist will be joined by Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Madison Taylor Baez (America's Got Talent), Chris Mann (The Voice), and Nina Nelson (Citizen Queen).

Love Actually Live will begin previews on November 22 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, CA. With an official opening on November 29, the musical experience will run through December 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Love Actually Live transports friends and families into a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly blend, immersing audiences in the heartwarming London setting.

Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by an all-star cast of singers and a live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring beloved songs such as "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love," and Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." The cast for this year's performances will be announced later this fall.

Drew Seeley has been seen on Broadway in Harold Prince’s revival of Showboat, Jersey Boys, as the final Bob Gaudio, and The Little Mermaid as Prince Eric. Drew also toured North & South America starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical: The Concert.

Love Actually Live is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music directed and conducted by David Saul Lee, choreography by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Mike Tracey, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, and casting by Ryan Bernard Tymensky. The production is co-produced by Shane Scheel and The Wallis.

Photo by Rob Latour




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action in this video!

2
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of SPAMALOT on Broadway

See photos from the first performance of Spamalot's return to Broadway!

3
Imelda Staunton to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium Summer 2024 Photo
Imelda Staunton to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium Summer 2024

Imedla Staunton will lead a revival of Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium in summer 2024.

4
John Travolta & Katherine Heigl to Lead THATS AMORE! Movie Musical Photo
John Travolta & Katherine Heigl to Lead THAT'S AMORE! Movie Musical

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will lead That's Amore!, a new movie musical from Oscar-winning writer and director Nick Vallelonga. Travolta will be returning to his movie musical roots alongside his Hairspray co-star Christopher Walken, plus Talia Shire, William Fichtner, D.B. Sweeney and Drea de Mateo.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched TitleFIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title
Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'
Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'
The Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on FridayThe Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on Friday

Videos

Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance Video
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO

Recommended For You