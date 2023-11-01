LOVE ACTUALLY Musical Experience to Star Drew Seeley & Grace Kinstler

Love Actually Live, a "Broadway-style" show that combines songs inspired by the classic holiday film with scenes from the movie itself, will star Drew Seely and Grace Kinstler.

Billboard reports that the High School Musical alum and AMERICAN IDOL finalist will be joined by Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Madison Taylor Baez (America's Got Talent), Chris Mann (The Voice), and Nina Nelson (Citizen Queen).

Love Actually Live will begin previews on November 22 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, CA. With an official opening on November 29, the musical experience will run through December 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Love Actually Live transports friends and families into a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly blend, immersing audiences in the heartwarming London setting.

Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by an all-star cast of singers and a live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring beloved songs such as "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love," and Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." The cast for this year's performances will be announced later this fall.

Drew Seeley has been seen on Broadway in Harold Prince’s revival of Showboat, Jersey Boys, as the final Bob Gaudio, and The Little Mermaid as Prince Eric. Drew also toured North & South America starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical: The Concert.

Love Actually Live is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music directed and conducted by David Saul Lee, choreography by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Mike Tracey, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, and casting by Ryan Bernard Tymensky. The production is co-produced by Shane Scheel and The Wallis.

