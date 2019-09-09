LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Teams Up with American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet to Break Guinness World Record

On Tuesday, September 10, Live with Kelly and Ryan hopes to dance its way into history by scoring the Guinness World Record title for most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously.

Joining hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for the spectacular event will be principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston, New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Lauren Lovette, and hundreds of ballet enthusiasts.

The current record stands at 245, so to break the record, the group of over 245 dancers must remain en pointe together for more than one minute.

A few weeks ago, Live with Kelly and Ryan posted a casting call inviting all dancers with expertise en pointe are welcome to participate. The call required all participants to wear appropriate attire, including pointe shoes, and to remain en pointe for a minimum of one minute during the official Guinness World Records title attempt.

Make sure to tune in to Live with Kelly and Ryan tomorrow between 9-10 a.m. to see the attempt being made!





