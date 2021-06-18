Little Island Announces 2021 Pride Programming

Little Island, New York City's new public park in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, announced today the line-up for 2021 Pride programming, celebrating the Pier's long history with the LGBTQIA+ community. This year's pride events will be headlined by a free ticketed event curated by Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau - Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful).

Additional programming includes by Marcus Paul James for the weekly Sunset Sounds series, New Victory LabWorks series with artists RudduR Dance, the Little Library series with Free Black Women's Library, a performance with Soul in the Horn/DJ Natasha Diggs for the Late Night in the Play Ground series as well as pop up performances throughout the week.

"I'm so thrilled to be bringing people together to celebrate all kinds of beautiful during the month of Pride," said Tina Landau, Artist-in-Residence. "Little Island's location has such a significant history with the LGBTQIA+ community and it's spectacular to continue that legacy for future generations."

In service to the Pride Marches, Little Island will be open from 6am to 12noon only on Sunday, June 27 and will re-open on Monday, June 28 at 6am.

For a full schedule of Pride programming visit https://littleisland.org/pride-2021/.

In accordance with current New York State and CDC guidelines, Both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests can attend these events. Unvaccinated visitors will be required to wear their masks when they cannot maintain 6-feet of distance from others. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask.

Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) is a free ticketed event. 30% of free tickets will be distributed to some of Little Island's non-profit partners including Greenwich House, Gods Love We Deliver, The Center, and Westbeth. All other free tickets will be available for reservation through Little Island's website.

All tickets will be electronic/mobile-only and are available for reservation now by visiting www.littleisland.org. There will be no tickets available to reserve on-site. Your ticket also serves as your timed entry reservation to the park.

Savory Hospitality will serve local and responsibly sourced food and beverage daily from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. Little Island Food and Beverage is designed for all ages to explore the intersection between food and art in an environment that is welcoming, whimsical, playful, relaxing, and fun.