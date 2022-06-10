LISTEN: Peacock Shares GIRLS5EVA Season Two Soundtrack

Peacock has debuted the season two soundtrack for Girls5Eva. The new soundtrack features the show's stars, Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Busy Phillips, and Paula Pell, and also features vocal performances from Andrew Rannells, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Ingrid Michaelson, and Jeremiah Craft.

Peacock has also released a special 'B.P.E.' remix via Epic as part of PRIDE month. Influenced by Kylie Minogue's #1 worldwide dance/pop classic 'Can't Get You Outta My Head', the extended club remix of 'B.P.E.' is produced by Eric Kupper and executive produced by Brad Mason LeBeau.

Peacock's Girls5eva tells the story of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that reunites to give their dreams one more shot, this time on their own terms. Season 2 wrapped on Thursday, 6/9 and all episodes are now available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock in partnership with creative marketing agency BMF are collaborating with the GRAMMY Museum® on a special retrospective exhibit celebrating the group that is "Gonna be famous 5eva, 'cause 4ever's 2 short." It is open at the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles from June 9th, 2022 through June 27th, 2022 and will feature artifacts from the two eras of Girls5eva including wardrobe and memorabilia. There will also be an interactive sound booth where museum visitors will be able to make a socially sharable video inspired by the iconic pop hit of Girls5eva 'Famous5eva.'

Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) serve as executive producers.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:

Watch the "B.P.E." clip here: