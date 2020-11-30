LISTEN: Megan Hilty Releases New Christmas Song 'We Made It To Christmas'
"We Made It to Christmas" features music by Zina Goldrich and lyrics by David Javerbaum.
Megan Hilty' has released a new Christmas song today, "We Made It To Christmas"! As we come to the end of a very hard year, Megan reminds us with this beautiful song that, despite all the sadness, confusion, and fear, somehow, We Made It to Christmas.
Listen below!
Credits:
"We Made It to Christmas"
Music by Zina Goldrich
Lyrics by David Javerbaum
Produced by YPY Records
Broadway performer and television actress Megan Hilty has had a fast ride to the top. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon with a degree in theater she immediately landed the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, later performing the role on tour and in the Los Angeles production. Her next role was Doralee in 9 to 5: The Musical, for which she was nominated for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Ovation Awards for Best Actress in a Musical. In 2011 Hilty joined the cast of NBC's Smash as Ivy Lynn, an actress desperate to land the lead in a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. During the hiatus between the first and second seasons of Smash, Hilty starred in the New York City Center Encores! production of Gentleman Prefer Blondes, earning her stellar notices. Since then Megan starred in NBC's sitcom Sean Saves the World opposite her Smash costar Sean Hayes. Megan regularly performs with orchestras and symphonies across the country and her solo show - including her sold out Carnegie Hall debut - has received critical acclaim. Her solo album, It Happens All the Time is available on Sony Records.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in Upcoming NBC Special DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL
NBC has released a trailer featuring a first look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in the upcoming special, 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' The musi...
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
The Shows Must Go On Will Broadcast AN AMERICAN IN PARIS This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On will broadcast An American in Paris for free on YouTube this weekend!...
VIDEO: National Theatre's DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY is Available to Stream Beginning Today
Watch Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ Death of England: Delroy beginning today on YouTube! Michael Balogun stars as Delroy....
Ben Platt, Derek Klena, Adrienne Warren, and More Broadway Stars Join Kathryn Gallagher for NOSTALGIC FOR THE MOMENT
Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher has shared her latest music video for her new song 'Nostalgic for the Moment.'...
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...