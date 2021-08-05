LISTEN: Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire Talk EDGE OF THE WORLD on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Listen below!

Tony nominee Ethan Slater and Drama Desk Nominee Nick Blaemire joined Take A Bow on the eve of the launch of their new project, Edge of the World. The two have teamed up to create a new concept album as the composers and stars of the album. Stay tuned as Edge of the World drops tomorrow, August 5th, on all music platforms!

Ethan and Nick discuss all aspects of the industry, from being Composers, Actors, Musicians, The Art of Collaboration, and Creating New Musicals from an actor and writer perspective. They also talk about previous and upcoming projects such as SpongeBob The Musical, Assassins, Glory Days, Cry-baby, and Space Dogs.

There is a lot to learn in this week's episode with two special guests! You don't want to miss it!

