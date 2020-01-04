LISTEN: David Yazbek Talks THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical and More in New Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCESS BRIDE

David Yazbek recently did an interview for the podcast "Kyle Meredith With..." where he talked about the upcoming musical adaptation of The Princess Bride.

"We just had a reading," he said. "It's very good. It's really funny and it's really a good adaptation. I think we're in good shape with it."

He talked a bit about the process of adapting the film to a musical medium.

"I looked back at all my shows, and they're all based on movies. That's just how it happened. It wasn't on purpose," he said. "Always the question is, how do you do the best possible version for this different medium than the original? You have to go with what's best for what you're writing."

Something he lives by when writing these adaptation?

"Don't worry about what an audience expects. There are so many iconic lines in a movie like Princess Bride. You can't just jam them in there. Sometimes you change them up a little bit. Sometimes you surprise people with them. Sometimes you have to consolidate characters."

But Yazbek's consensus is, "I think people are going to really, really love it. That's my guess."

Listen to the full podcast episode here!

David Yazbek has written the music for multiple Broadway shows, including The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit (for which he won a Tony Award) and, most recently, Tootsie.

Yazbek has also received three Grammy nominations and a Drama Desk Award. Yazbek won an Outstanding Writing Emmy Award for his stint on "Late Night with David Letterman." He scored the last season of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," wrote the theme song to "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego," and has written hundreds of songs, scripts, scores and jingles for adult and children's TV.





