LISTEN: Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Sing 'We Love Each Other So Much' From Musical Film ANNETTE!

Milan Records today releases "WE LOVE EACH OTHER SO MUCH," a new track from ANNETTE, the upcoming musical film directed by Leos Carax and with music by legendary art-pop duo SPARKS. Written by Sparks' Ron and Russell Mael, the stirringly romantic track features as a duet between the film's leads Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard - listen below.

Today's release follows last month's debut of lead single "SO MAY WE START," an ensemble number performed by Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg - LISTEN HERE. Set to open the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, Annette marks the first English-language film from visionary director Leos Carax, with music by Sparks' Ron and Russell Mael and based on their original story. Annette will be released in the United States in theaters on Friday, August 6 and on Amazon Prime Video Friday, August 20.

Present-day Los Angeles. Henry is an outspoken stand-up comedian, Ann a world-famous singer. They're a happy celebrity couple, living life in the glare of the spotlight, but their world is turned upside-down by the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny. A Leos Carax film starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg, Annette is produced by Charles Gillibert (CG Cinéma International), Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu (Tribus P. Films) and Adam Driver.

Groundbreaking band Sparks was founded by brothers Ron and Russell Mael in 1969. Recognized across the globe, their career spans 25 distinctive albums and is the perfect lesson in how to stay relevant in the music industry for over half a century. Releasing their eponymous full-length debut in 1972, the Los Angeles natives relocated to London where they released their breakout album Kimono My House, which remains influential today. Setting the tone for what was to follow, Sparks has since created a lasting legacy as a pioneering pop group with their studio albums and live appearances.

Eternal masters of the musical vignette, Sparks has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to adventures in songwriting. Echoing the critical and commercial success of 2017's Hippopotamus, the band's latest release, 2020's A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, became their fourth album to reach the UK Top 10 since 1974, when both Kimono My House and Propaganda reached No. 4 and No. 9 respectively. In March of 2021, the band revealed they'd begun work on their 26th studio album, planned for a 2022 release to coincide with an upcoming tour.

Now entering their sixth decade, as well as the release of Annette, in 2021 the band's singular career is explored and celebrated in The Sparks Brothers, the eagerly-anticipated feature-length film by Shaun Of The Dead/Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, which saw its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and was released in US cinemas on June 18 before its international release.

Listen here: