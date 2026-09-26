LINE UP to Develop at the cell theatre Through ¡OYE! Group

Playwright Kenneth Keng has been given the opportunity to develop the latest iteration of his new play-in-development titled Line Up as the focus of his month-long artistic residency at the cell theatre in Manhattan, in partnership with the Obie-award winning performing arts incubator ¡OYE! Group.

Line Up is about a troop of Filipino mothers that volunteer for frontline combat in exchange for citizenship, and how much of their humanity they're willing to give up for the chance at a better future for their children.

According to Kenneth Keng, 'I've heard Line Up described as a meditation on motherhood, migration and war. Given my time working here in the US, I found myself thinking of our fellow overseas Filipino workers and the constant sacrifice and danger they face, all for the chance at securing a future for their loved ones. How can I share even a portion of that experience to people in New York City? I've been grateful for the time, space and resources provided by the cell theater and ¡OYE! Group to work out how to do this.'

Earlier this year, Kenneth was awarded a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to hire an all-Filipino cast in support of development, including actors Ivory Aquino, Emma Callahan, Francesca Fernandez, Carmen LoBue and Precious Sipin, along with stage manager Sarah Samonte. Rounding out the team is Director Annaporva Green and Puppet Designer Camille Cooper, as well as Puppeteer Gaby FeBland.

Details for the current development cycle can be found at the cell theatre website, or in the Plays section of the artist's website kennethkeng.com.

About the cell theatre

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a not-for-profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new work across all artistic disciplines that mine the mind, pierce the heart and awaken the soul.

¡OYE! Group is a Bushwick-based creative incubator for artists, students, and community members of all ages, both local and immigrant to New York City.

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