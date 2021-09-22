LI'L ABNER Star Peter Palmer Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Peter Palmer has died at age 90.

Palmer was best known for his portrayal of Li'l Abner, both on Broadway and on film.

His role as Li'l Abner brought Palmer a guest appearance on The Ford Show, starring Tennessee Ernie Ford. In 1967, Palmer had a recurring role as Sergeant James Bustard, a former Confederate States of America soldier in the series Custer.

Palmer appeared on numerous television series, from Dallas to M*A*S*H to Fantasy Island to Quincy to Leave It to Beaver, from 1960 to 1991. In 1977, he had a regular role on sitcom The Kallikaks, playing Oscar Heinz.

In addition to his screen work, Palmer appeared on Broadway with Carol Channing in Lorelei in 1974. He also appeared as Tommy in Brigadoon in 1963 and as Curly in Oklahoma! in 1964 at New York City Center.

He appeared in a BroadwayWorld concert in 2005, The Music of Neil Berg at Joe's Pub, alongside Rob Evan, Brad Little, Capathia Jenkins, Robin Irwin, and more! Check out the photos here!

Palmer recorded an album of standards with Lehman Engel and His Orchestra for RCA (Presenting Peter Palmer, 1958), and returned several times to the Ed Sullivan Show.