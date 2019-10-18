LIE BABY, LIE! Comes to Dixon Place Lounge
How did a hard working Black single mother raise a girl to survive mean streets from Bed-Stuy to the Bronx? Award winning comedian Rhonda Hansome shares tales of murder, sex, and gentrification. Stories from a life shaped by a mother's motto: Lie Baby, Lie! .
Rhonda Hansome, actress and award winning director/comedian is Bermuda in the film 'Pretty Woman' has directed 35 productions, including 'American Captives: Lena Baker and Sandra Bland' at Dixon Place mainstage. Her comedy has opened for Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, James Brown and Diana Ross in venues from NY's Radio City Music Hall to LA's Greek Theatre. Rhonda tells stories at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Tale: NYs Finest Storytelling, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Friday, Oct 18 @ 7:30 pm. Free admission.
Dixon Place Lounge is located at 161A Chrystie Street (btw Rivington and Delancey Streets) New York City. Subway: F to 2ND AVE, J/Z to BOWERY, 6 to SPRING, M to ESSEX, B/D to GRAND ST For additional info, contact: (212) 219-0736 / dixonplace.org . For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
HAMILTON Will Hold A Fan Performance on October 31 With All Tickets Available For $10 Via Lottery
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!
We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour!
BroadwayWorld has a first look at SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour! Check out photos of the cast in action!... (read more)
Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will re... (read more)