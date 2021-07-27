LIBERTY'S DAUGHTERS: Immigrant Women's Monologues to be Presented At The Nuyorican Poets Cafe

Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York will present LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS an evening of IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUES presented by artists across generations and ethnicities (many Honor Roll! members) at the storied (virtual) Nuyorican Poets Café.

LIVE-STREAM on

Wednesday, Juky 28, 7 pm ET

FREE

Reserve tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133/production/1026326?performanceId=10811896

FEATURING:

Mariana Carreño King, Daniela Dakich, Yvette Heyliger, Lanna Joffrey, Antoinette Lavecchia, Jessica Litwak, Saviana Stanescu

~ followed by a 15-minute Talkback with the artists ~

Hosted/Curated by Saviana Stanescu.

Monologues written and presented by the following playwrights/artists:

MARIANA CARREÑO KING's plays include Truckers, The Red Gene, Miss 744890, Patience, Fortitude and Other Antidepressants, Dance for a Dollar, Ofelia's Lovers, Rare Encounters, Darkroom, The Wake and Fool's Journeyamong others. Mariana is also a stage director, translator, part of the Advisory Committee for The Lark Play Development Center US/Mexico Playwrights Exchange and member of LAByrinth Theatre Company.

DANIELA DAKICH is an Emmy award winning collaborator and one of the co-creators of the show "HitRECord on TV" directed by Joseph Gordon Levitt. A New York based actress, she appeared in 20 feature films, 4 TV shows, and over 2000 theatre performances. Daniela was born in Tuzla, former Yugoslavia, and spent her teenage years as a Serb refugee from Bosnia in Serbia and Greece. Much love to Savi and the team.

Yvette Heyliger Award-winning, published paywright, producing artist and citizen-artist, Yvette has worked on voter registration, gun violence, immigration, parity for women artists and #MeToo movement; former Dramatists Guild NYC Ambassador; Honor Roll! Executive Committee; https://newplayexchange.org/users/30298/yvette-heyliger

Lanna Joffrey is an award-winning Iranian actor/writer who has studied and worked in the UK and US. Her critically acclaimed performance and verbatim docudrama, Valiant has toured throughout the UK/US and was published by NoPassport Press this year. Author of "HOW" for the Spotify/Apple/Google podcast, Things I Am Not, produced by Legal Aliens Theatre Company www.thingsiamnot.com, lannajoffrey.com

Antoinette Lavecchia (Award-winning Actress/Playwright/Director/Master Games teacher) - Actress: Broadway, off-Broadway, regionally, film&tv (currently "Lucia Francavella" Mad About You.) Playwright: Two one-woman plays performed at Urban Stages, Cherry Lane Studio, Culture Project Women's Festival, Ars Nova, Parity Productions @TheaterLab. Fox Fellowship, Drama League Director Fellowship, Anna Sosenko Trust Grant. www.antoinettelavecchia.com

JESSICA LITWAK is a theatre artist focused on theatre for social change: playwright, actor, director, educator, drama therapist, puppet builder, Fulbright scholar. Artistic Director of The H.E.A.T. Collective: www.theheatcollective.org

Saviana Stanescu is a multi-rooted writer and ARTivist, author of Aliens with Extraordinary Skills(commissioned/produced by Women's Project; published by Samuel French), Ants, Lenin's Shoe, Hurt, Useless, and many other plays centering the immigrant experience. Winner of New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Play (Waxing West), Saviana has published over 15 books of poetry and theatre written in English and Romanian. Her work has been translated/produced around the world. Founder of IASNY. www.saviana.com

Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY)

Founded by writer Saviana Stanescu in 2010, IASNY is an alliance of outstanding people working in the arts and academia who are committed to support, nurture and advocate for immigrant and international voices as a vital and vibrant part of the New York state community.

