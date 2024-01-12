LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering

The Les Misérables movie musical will return to theaters for one week this February with a new remastered edition.

Collider reports that the film will be shown in Dolby Cinemas throughout the U.S. for one week, starting February 23, 2024.

The special screening marks the film's debut in Dolby Cinemas, which will include enhanced audio from Dolby Atmos and remastered visuals by Dolby Vision.

Select AMC theaters will offer two screenings a day. The remastered film's international release set for February 14 in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Tom Hooper's 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables stars an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The film grossed over $442 million worldwide and was nominated for eight categories at the 85th Academy Awards, winning three, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more.

Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals. To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

