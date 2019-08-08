LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Creators Working on Comedy Musical at Universal

Aug. 8, 2019  

Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, creators of Legally Blonde: The Musical, are currently in the works on an untitled comedy musical at Universal, according to Deadline. The duo will write the songs and screenplay for the film.

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, and the movie will be produced by Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs at Scott Sanders Productions.

"Nell and Larry's script perfectly captures the blend of irreverence and emotion that they have brought to their stage shows in an irresistible story that I can't wait for movie audiences to experience," Sanders told Deadline.

Legally Blonde: The Musical received seven Tony nominations in 2007. Benjamin also wrote the lyrics to Mean Girls: The Musical, which was nominated for best original score. O'Keefe has also worked on such popular musicals as Heathers and Bat Boy.

Read the original article on Deadline.



