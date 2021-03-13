L. Scott Caldwell to Lead Blumhouse and Amazon Thriller Film, BINGO

L. Scott Caldwell will lead Blumhouse and Amazon's "Bingo," the latest thriller as part of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" series, Variety reports.

Caldwell will star as Delores, the "witty, loyal and tough grandmother" at the center of "Bingo's" story.

She joins previously announced stars Adriana Barraza, who plays Delores' best friend Lupita, and Joshua Caleb Johnson, as her grandson Caleb.

In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

The film is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero from a script by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce, and Lauren Downey executive produce.

L. Scott Caldwellstarted her career as a company member of the famed Negro Ensemble Company mentored by Douglas Turner Ward, performing in over thirty new plays and making her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated Home.

She received a Tony Award for August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone directed by Lloyd Richards, an Obie Award for Lee Blessings'Going to St. Ives, Neil Simon's Proposals (Helen Hayes Award), Macbeth, The Piano Lesson, A Raisin In The Sun(LADCC Best Actress), The Dreams Of Sarah Breedlove (Ruby Dee Award), Ursula La Guin's The Wife Story at Los Angeles Sci-Fest, and world premieres of work by Athol Fugard and Wole Soyinka.

Film Credits include The Perfect Guy, Division 19, The Lamp, Dandelion Dust, and Gridiron Gang playing The Rock's mom. The Fugitive, Waiting to Exhale, Twilight Man, Down Came a Blackbird with Vanessa Redgrave, Mystery Alaska, Dragonfly, Devil In The Blue Dress, The Net, and Dutch. She starred in the first film done in a democratic, free South Africa,Soweto Green with John Kani.

On television, she has been a Series Regular, Recurring, and had over 40 Guest Starring Roles on Lost, Low Winter Sun, The Secret Life Of An American Teenager, Southland, Private Practice, CSI, Criminal Minds, Queens Supreme, Judging Amy, City Of Angels, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Saving Grace, State Of Mind, Nip Tuck, Ghost Whisperer, and Cold Case. She received a Gemini Award nomination for her performance in the South African drama Jozi H.