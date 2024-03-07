Kyra Sedgwick, Florencia Lozano & More Join ALL OF ME at The New Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Group has revealed the complete cast for All of Me, by Laura Winters, with Lily Mae Harrington, Florencia Lozano, Brian Morabito and Kyra Sedgwick joining, as previously announced, Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez. Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production begins previews April 23 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 14. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Tickets starting at $49 go on sale March 7. Early bird ticket discounts are available through March 22. Tickets are available at www.thenewgroup.org.

General performance schedule: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. Post-show talkbacks are slated for Thursday, May 2 and Tuesday, June 4. Open Caption Performances are slated Thursday, May 23 at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 8 at 2:00pm.

About All of Me



It’s your classic romantic comedy. Boy meets girl. Boy uses a wheelchair, girl uses a scooter, and they both use text-to-speech technology to connect to the world around them. They come from different worlds, but love pulls them together when their families push them apart. All of Me is a boldly humorous and candid love story exploring class and disability in America today.



All of Me features Madison Ferris (The Glass Menagerie), Danny J. Gomez ("NCIS: Hawai’i”), Lily Mae Harrington (“The Glee Project”), Florencia Lozano (“One Life to Live”), Brian Morabito (The Panic of ‘29) and Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”).

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production includes Co-Scenic Design by Brett Banakis and Edward T. Morris, Costume Design by Sarah LeFeber, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat and Sound Design by Matt Otto. Fight Director: Thomas Schall. Production Supervisor: Five Ohm. Accessibility & Disability Consultant: ConsultAbility. Production Accessibility Coordinator: Caitlin Cafiero. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Allen.



Laura Winters

is a playwright and screenwriter. Her play All of Me was a winner of the Burman New Play Prize and had its world premiere at Barrington Stage Company in fall 2022. Acknowledgements for All of Me include a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize nomination, Relentless Award Honorable Mention, Drama League Next Stage Residency, Princess Grace Award Semi-Finalist. Her other plays include Coronation (finalist for National Playwrights Conference), Emerson Loses Her “Miand” (NPC semi-finalist), Gonzo (Burman New Play Award Semi-Finalist, Rough Draft Festival), and Saving Rachel, Nevada (East Valley Children's Theatre world premiere, Arizona Theatre Excellence Award). BA Northwestern University.



Ashley Brooke Monroe

is a New York-based theater director whose primary focus is on developing new plays and musicals. She most recently was the resident director for Life of Pi on Broadway and the Hamilton national tour. Broadway: Indecent, Fun Home, The Glass Menagerie featuring Sally Field. Directing: All of Me (Barrington Stage), Fun Home (Cape Rep), Julius Caesar (CSC), Death Cruise (Access Theater), Tommy’s Girls (Primary Stages), The Goree All-Girl String Band (Theater Row), Orlando (Fordham). Ashley has developed work with Musical Theater Factory, Thicket and Thistle, The Culture Project, The Flea, Soho Rep, Amphibian Stage, IRT, New York Theatre Barn and Special Sauce Company.