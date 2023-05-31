Kyle Taylor Parker Will Bring JUKE JOINT JUBILEE to NYC This Summer

This summer, Midnight Theatre presents "KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee," a monthly concert series featuring the sultry soul and blues inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker. Each month, Parker will present a fresh playlist highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. Featuring a top-notch band and guest artists from the music, dance, and literary world, Kyle Taylor Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish the heart, mind, and soul.

Performances are June 26, July 31, and August 28 at 7 PM.

Kyle Taylor Parker has been wowing audiences on Broadway for years with his dynamic presence and a vocal tone that is both rich and bright. KTP made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Kinky Boots in the role of Angel. He later earned rave reviews across the country by originating the role of Lola in the musical’s first national tour (IRNE Award “Best Visiting Actor in a Musical”) before returning to Broadway to replace Billy Porter in 2015. He was in the original cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway and starred in Smokey Joe’s Café (Chita Rivera Award) and Finian’s Rainbow Off-Broadway. Regionally, he starred in the world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion. KTP also appeared in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles. A fan of musical theater since childhood, KTP grew up in Wisconsin listening to both Broadway cast albums and Motown records – a combination that inspired him to make his solo recording debut with the release of Broadway Soul, Vol. 1 on the Broadway Records label in 2019, followed by Broadway Soul, Vol. 2 in 2021.